WINkLink Price Down 6.3% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $60.53 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006227 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $27,413,152.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

