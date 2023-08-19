WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Insider Peter M. Ziemba Sells 50,000 Shares

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $7.23 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. WisdomTree had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.