WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.36. 89,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 186,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 758,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,579,000 after acquiring an additional 288,419 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

