Wojak Finance (WOJ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,203.79

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $30.03 million and $6,203.79 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars.

