Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WOLF. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

WOLF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

