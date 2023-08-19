Woomera Mining Limited (ASX:WML) Insider Buys A$10,010.00 in Stock

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX:WML – Get Free Report) insider Ian Gordon acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,010.00 ($6,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Woomera Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration company in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, lithium, gold, uranium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Mt Venn gold project, which consists of two granted exploration licences EL38/3111 and EL38/3150; and one exploration licence application ELA38/3581.

