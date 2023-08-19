Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.47.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

