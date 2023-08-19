WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $231.86 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $231.86 million and approximately $49.13 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003349 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007652 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008145 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.