WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $232.20 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.20 million and approximately $3.75 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003313 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008351 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0232235 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $14.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

