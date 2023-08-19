Wrapped HBAR Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $1.51 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,901.978046 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05621295 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $645,428.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

