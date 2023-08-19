Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.0736 on Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and approximately $226,451.92 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0732026 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $600,377.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

