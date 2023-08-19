X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $1.68

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.6797 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.18.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ USOI opened at $79.70 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.