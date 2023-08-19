XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,171.29

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,171.29 ($27.54) and traded as high as GBX 2,375.93 ($30.14). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($29.43), with a volume of 73,334 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($30.83) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get XP Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XP Power

XP Power Trading Down 0.2 %

XP Power Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £456.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,264.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,071.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9,215.69%.

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.