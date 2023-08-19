Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.90

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.48. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 43,547 shares trading hands.
Yara International ASA Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.98.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.56). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Yara International ASA Increases Dividend
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.
