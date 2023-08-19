Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Sells $40,310.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) Director Chris T. Sultemeier sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $40,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,311.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

