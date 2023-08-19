Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.