YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Increased to $8.30 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.30 to $8.30 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

NYSE YPF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.59. 1,753,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,713. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $1,543,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

