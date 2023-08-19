ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.05

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $450,048.36 and approximately $35.05 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

