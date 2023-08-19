Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $190,007.64 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,537 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $190,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.87. 2,753,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,005. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

