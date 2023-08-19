Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,910 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $263,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.
Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Z opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
