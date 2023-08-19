Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,910 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $263,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Z opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.