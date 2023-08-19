Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $263,765.20 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $263,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,282.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $697,941.44.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 607,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

