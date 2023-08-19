Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $825.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $870.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

