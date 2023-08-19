Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,345 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

