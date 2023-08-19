Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

