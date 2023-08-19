Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.41 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $77.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

