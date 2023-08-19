Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.84 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Novanta by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 206,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.