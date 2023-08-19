Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.78. 1,414,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,075. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

