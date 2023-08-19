Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $356.68. 18,617,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,138,207. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.