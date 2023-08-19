Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

CRM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.27. 1,093,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.34 and its 200-day moving average is $199.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

