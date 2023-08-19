Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,359 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

