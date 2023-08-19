Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $144.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

