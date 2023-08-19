Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 18,666 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.85 and its 200 day moving average is $422.96. The company has a market capitalization of $339.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

