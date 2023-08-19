ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 15,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

ZK International Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 207.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.