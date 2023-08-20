Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.1 %

ANF opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

