aelf Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $174.85 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002726 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001204 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,204,127 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.