Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $110.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.12.

A stock opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

