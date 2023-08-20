American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.89.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

