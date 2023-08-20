AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $154.45 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

