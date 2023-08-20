Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
