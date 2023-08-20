Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

