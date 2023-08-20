Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NYSE ARI opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.