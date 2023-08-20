ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
