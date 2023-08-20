ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.