Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AC

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

NYSE AC opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.