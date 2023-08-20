AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 667.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,096 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $10,528,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.