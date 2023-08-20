AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN
Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AZN stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.