Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. Atento has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Get Atento alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atento

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atento in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.