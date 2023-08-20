Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.54.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $251.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.