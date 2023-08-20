AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of AN stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,258 shares of company stock worth $48,758,264. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

