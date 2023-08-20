Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

