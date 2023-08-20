BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $324.17 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $26,103.50 or 1.00068848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $324.17 million and $389,591.08 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

