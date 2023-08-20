Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00027851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

