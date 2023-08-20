Blur Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.39 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Blur has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $29.39 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 854,456,810.3120244 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21651553 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $27,186,484.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

